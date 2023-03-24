93 deaths, 648 accidents reported on Srinagar-Jammu NH in 2022: MoRTH

As per the official documents, the ministry said that the road closures due to landslides normally last a few hours only as National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has deployed quick response teams at vulnerable locations to remove slides and normalise traffic at the earliest.

About the facilities of trauma centres established near the accident prone areas on the highway, the ministry said that the medical aid posts had been constructed by NHAI on the recently completed projects and provision had also been made for construction of the medical aid post in the under construction projects.