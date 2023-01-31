93 students of Chanakya IAS Academy get selected for JKAS exam

Srinagar, Jan 31: Students mentored and coached by the Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu Centre have brought home laurels with 5 in the top 10 among their students.
Among others, Megha Gupta bagged rank 1st, Vishal Kumar rank 3rd, Aana Jamwal rank 6th, Jaazia Kazmi rank 7th, and Ratandeep Sharma ranked 9th with total selections 93 in the JKAS 2021 exam. With over 93 selections in JKAS 2021, Megha Gupta topped with rank 1st in the list of selected candidates from Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu. “ The results speak about quality teaching and personal guidance by Director Owais Ali Bhat at the Academy in Jammu,” the Academy said.
Earlier long-speculated wait ended with declaration of the results for 187 selections for the post of JKAS. With over 93 selections in JKAS 2021, Chanakya IAS Academy JAMMU students “bejewelled the academy’s consistent success rate on the State Services Exams.”
“ Such are the results which imprint a sense of trust among the budding aspirants across the Nation.”
“I am proud of my students and over-joyed at such massive success. Huge congratulations to Megha Gupta for securing Rank 1st this year. I am very proud of all our students who bagged top ranks in JKAS. Every student who comes to Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu, bears a hidden potential which we try to recognize and polish them to shine brighter in their endeavour. What is a better feeling for a mentor/teacher, than to see their students touch skies of success and prosperity. Our academic team meticulously helps students enhance their learning, logical reasoning and analytical abilities so that every individual can be fine-tuned to become an able administrator. Through Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu, I have always wanted to give this Nation a fleet of able administrators and these results are fruits of my dream,” said Owais Bhat.