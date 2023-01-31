93 students of Chanakya IAS Academy get selected for JKAS exam

“ Such are the results which imprint a sense of trust among the budding aspirants across the Nation.”

“I am proud of my students and over-joyed at such massive success. Huge congratulations to Megha Gupta for securing Rank 1st this year. I am very proud of all our students who bagged top ranks in JKAS. Every student who comes to Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu, bears a hidden potential which we try to recognize and polish them to shine brighter in their endeavour. What is a better feeling for a mentor/teacher, than to see their students touch skies of success and prosperity. Our academic team meticulously helps students enhance their learning, logical reasoning and analytical abilities so that every individual can be fine-tuned to become an able administrator. Through Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu, I have always wanted to give this Nation a fleet of able administrators and these results are fruits of my dream,” said Owais Bhat.