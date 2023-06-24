94% of Kulgam villages covered under ODF Plus

Kulgam, June 24: District Kulgam has so far achieved coverage of 94 percent of the villages under different categories of ODF Plus; this was informed during a visit of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat to Mirhama.
The DC had conducted the tour to take stock of progress recorded in construction of Solid Waste Management Segregation Shed at Mirhama which is under execution of the Rural Development Department.
ACP Kulgam while briefing the DC about the progress made under ODF Plus said that the district has already covered 94 percent of the villages under different categories of ODF Plus.
DC directed the concerned to achieve 100 percent progress by the end of this month, so that the targets of ODF Plus model panchayats are achieved within the timeline fixed by the Government.
The DC also inspected the playfield at Mirhama developed by RDD at an expenditure of Rs 27 lakh.
Later, Dr Bilal visited 100 bedded G&B Girls Hostel at Aadpora and took stock of progress made on the project which is under the execution of R&B with an estimated cost of Rs 3.25 crore.
The concerned from R&B informed the DC that 99 percent of work on the project has been completed. The DC instructed the concerned executing agency to complete the project within 15 days.
During the visit, the DC was accompanied by ACD, Mohammad Imran; ACR, Mir Imtiyaz-ul-Aziz; ACP, Dr Shurjeel Ali and other officers.