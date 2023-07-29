9765 females go missing in J&K from 2019-2021: MHA

Srinagar, July 29: The Ministry of Home Affairs has stated that 9765 girls (below the age of 18 years) and women (above the age of 18 years) have gone missing in Jammu and Kashmir from 2019 to 2021.
This was stated by the Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra in a written reply to a query raised by Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Dr Fauzia Khan regarding the reports of missing women in the Country. Dr Fauzia had asked whether the government was taking cognizance of reports of all missing girls and women.
As per the details shared by the MoS Home, around 375058 girls and women including 9765 from Jammu and Kashmir UT have gone missing from 2019 to 2021.
As per the figures, 82084 girls and 342168 women have gone missing in 2019 across India, while 79233 (girls) and 344422 (women) went missing in 2020 and 90113 (girls) and 375058 (women) had gone missing in 2021.
These include 355 girls and 2738 women from Jammu and Kashmir who went missing in 2019 and 350 girls and 2701 women who went missing in 2020 and 443 girls and 3178 women who were missing in 2021.
The MoS Home further stated that data was compiled and published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
The Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, Dilbagh Singh however told Greater Kashmir that they reverify the figures regarding missing women produced before the Parliament.
“We have to understand the context of the question and in what context the figures were shared. We can only speak on the matter after doing proper verification of the figures,” DGP told Greater Kashmir.
Meanwhile the MoS Home has stated that the responsibilities to maintain law and order, protection of life and property of the citizens including investigation and prosecution of crime against women rest with the respective State Governments. “The State Governments are competent to deal with such offences under the extant provisions of laws,” the MoS Home in his reply said.
The MoS Home however said that the Government of India (GoI) has taken a number of initiatives for safety of women across the country noting that Emergency Response Support System provides a pan-India, single internationally recognized number (112) based system for all emergencies, with computer aided dispatch of field resources to the location of distress.
“The MHA has launched a cyber-crime reporting portal in September, 2018 for citizens to report obscene content while a National Database on Sexual Offenders was launched to facilitate investigation and tracking of sexual offenders across the country by law enforcement agencies,” the MHA said.
The Minister said that MHA has launched an online analytic tool “Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences” for Police in February 2019 to facilitate them to monitor and track time-bound investigation in sexual assault cases in accordance with Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2018.