9765 females go missing in J&K from 2019-2021: MHA

This was stated by the Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra in a written reply to a query raised by Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Dr Fauzia Khan regarding the reports of missing women in the Country. Dr Fauzia had asked whether the government was taking cognizance of reports of all missing girls and women.

As per the details shared by the MoS Home, around 375058 girls and women including 9765 from Jammu and Kashmir UT have gone missing from 2019 to 2021.