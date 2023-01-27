9th class student found hanging in Sopore

Sopore, Jan 27: A 9th class student allegedly died by hanging himself at his residence in Sangrampora area of Sopore on Friday evening.
Reports said that a 16-year-old boy identified as Baber Javid Mir son of Javid Ahmad Mir allegedly hanged himself at his residence in Sangrampora area of Sopore this evening. After family members spotted him hanged, they rushed him to SDH Sopore where doctors declared him dead.
Meanwhile police took cognizance of this incident and further investigation was taken up.