A braveheart who uses swimming skills to save people from drowning

Mir does not think twice before jumping into the gushing waters which are sometimes as deep as 50 feet. His diving skills and success rate has earned him a great respect and name. Mir who belongs to a well of family in Kangan, besides being a sports lover and adventurous, he is known for his extraordinary swimming skills which he uses to save human lives. His swimming skills in gushing water of nallah Sindh including lakes of Ladakh region has earned him a lot of name among people particularly in the Ganderbal district.

Mir has never been to swimming school but living near nallah Sindh came to his advantage to learn swimming. Being an extraordinary swimmer Mir used his skill in social service. One remarkable aspect of Mir’s heroism is his ability to operate without any equipment for going deep into the water. He works without gloves, oxygen, and goggles, which are must for a diver’s safety. Mir in mid 30s remembers when he made a beginning as a rescuer in 2001. He recalls several instances when he put his own life to danger to save someone else’s. He claims to have recovered more than 50 bodies from under the water in the last 10 years or so and rescued dozens of people from water safely.