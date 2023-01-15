A decade on, Mazbugh bridge nowhere in sight

Once the bridge gets completed, it will connect Baramulla, Rafiabad and other areas with Sopore town, including the Sopore fruit Mandi.

An official said the bridge was approved under NABARD scheme in 2013 and was handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC) to execute the construction of the project.

However, a decade has passed, but the bridge is yet to be completed as the JKPCC- the executing agency has suspended the work on it thus further delaying the completion of the project.