A dozen bridges await completion for last 2 decades in Kupwara

According to details available with this newspaper, over 12 bridges await completion which are being constructed in different areas including Mawar, Rajwar, Kralpora, Terhgam, Lolab and Keran area.

The Tumina-Chowkibal bridge over Nallah Kehmil has been under construction for over two decades but is still incomplete due to reasons best known to authorities.

The people of the area said that the construction of this bridge was started in 1999 but after the passage of 23 years, the bridge is yet to be completed.