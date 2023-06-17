A Hafiz-e-Quran, Srinagar girl qualifies NEET 2023

Her father, Mehraj Ahmad, expressed his joy and gratitude for his daughter's exceptional accomplishments, emphasizing the importance of a strong educational foundation combined with spiritual devotion. He stated, "We are overwhelmed with pride and happiness. Baserah's dedication to both her studies and religious education has been exemplary. It is a testament to the power of balance and the potential it unlocks."

Baserah's journey of success began in 2019 when she completed the memorization of the Holy Qur'an at a local Madrasa. Undeterred by the rigorous demands of this achievement, she continued her academic studies, culminating in her outstanding performance in the NEET 2023 examination.

Talking to GKWEBTV, Baserah shared her perspective on the importance of maintaining a balance between religious and secular education. She emphasized, "It is crucial to strike a harmony between the teachings of our faith and the knowledge acquired through schools and universities. Both aspects complement each other and shape our character and worldview."