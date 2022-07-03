A success story from NIFT Srinagar

Hailing from a modest village in Gujarat, 26-year-old Kirti Tapodhan, a student of the National Institute Fashion and Technology (NIFT) Srinagar has made it to Turkey's Istanbul after clicking a high-salary job.

Tapodhan got his placement in Knitology Turkey this year as he, along with his batch mates, graduated from the Institute. He has been offered the job worth Rs 30 lakh per-annum (LPA).

Tapodhan joined NIFT Srinagar in 2018 to pursue his four year degree in Fashion Designing (FD) at the Institute. In a chat with Greater Kashmir , Tapodhan said the basics that he learnt about fashion designing at NIFT Srinagar laid a base to fetch him the high-salary job.