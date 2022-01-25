AAC condoles demise

Srinagar, Jan 25: Awami Action Committee (AAC) Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Abdul Razzaq Yatoo, who was the organisation’s mohalla secretary of Nawab Bazaar Srinagar.
The AAC in a statement paid homage to late Yatoo and his entire family for his strong commitment to the organisation and movement, and his deep association with the Mirwaiz family.
It said that Yatoo started his political activities under the leadership of Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and as an activist spent his entire life taking forward the organisational and movement programmes of the AAC.
Just a month ago, the deceased’s brother Abdul Rehman Yatoo passed away, the AAC said, adding that the organisation’s chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq prayed to Allah Almighty for the Magfirah of the departed soul and his ascension to the Jannat-ul-Firdous besides forbearance to the bereaved family.