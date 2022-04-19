AAC pays tributes

In a statement, AAC said that on 17th Ramadhan as a tradition, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq used to deliver a detailed sermon on the incident of Badr wherein tributes are paid to the martyrs of Badr, at the historic Aali Masjid, Eidgah. A memorial meeting for Mirwaiz Yousuf Sahab (RA) also used to be held. But unfortunately, due “house detention of the Mirwaiz,” the event stands, the statement said. cancelled.