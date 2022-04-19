AAC pays tributes

Srinagar, Apr 8: Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC), on the 55th death anniversary of the religious and political leader Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Yousuf Shah (RA), paid rich tributes to the late leader .
In a statement, AAC said that on 17th Ramadhan as a tradition, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq used to deliver a detailed sermon on the incident of Badr wherein tributes are paid to the martyrs of Badr, at the historic Aali Masjid, Eidgah. A memorial meeting for Mirwaiz Yousuf Sahab (RA) also used to be held. But unfortunately, due “house detention of the Mirwaiz,” the event stands, the statement said. cancelled.