AAJM pays tribute

Srinagar, July 27: Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid (AAJM) Srinagar on behalf of the organisation and its Chairman Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq has paid rich tribute to the Rightly Guided Second Caliph of Islam, Ameer-ul-Moomineen Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) on the occasion of his martyrdom anniversary.