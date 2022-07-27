AAJM pays tribute

Srinagar, July 27: Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid (AAJM) Srinagar on behalf of the organisation and its Chairman Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq has paid rich tribute to the Rightly Guided Second Caliph of Islam, Ameer-ul-Moomineen Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) on the occasion of his martyrdom anniversary.
The Anjuman in a statement remembered Hazrat Umar Farooq's (RA) magnificence and unparalleled services to Islam.
“This fearless, strong and the just leader of Islam, during his golden period, brought justice, fairness, freedom, equality, religious tolerance and humanity to the world,” the Anjuman said.