Aakash Byju’s Srinagar felicitates NEET 2023 toppers

The prestigious event took place at the Convocation Hall, University of Kashmir, and witnessed a glorious celebration of academic excellence.

NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) is an immensely competitive examination for aspiring medical students in India. The ceremony aimed to recognize and applaud the exceptional dedication, hard work, and academic prowess of the NEET (UG) 2023 toppers, who secured top ranks in this highly challenging exam.