AAP concerned over rising crime rate

Srinagar, Aug 9 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday expressed its concern on rising menace of drug addiction as well as increase in crime rate in Jammu and Kashmir.
The party suggesteda series of measures on preventive grounds with an aim to help police in keeping a check on the situation.
Concerned over some statistics showing increase in crime rate as well as drugs addiction in Jammu as well as Srinagar, Dr. Nawab from Aam Aadmi Party said that time has come for serious introspection in the issue and to ensure that there remains a properly designed policy towards both these issues.
" We have a rise in crime rate in Jammu as well as Srinagar.Unfortunately the statistics of crime rate and drug addiction are showing a trend which is against the cultural, religious, social and moral values of twin cities,”he said.