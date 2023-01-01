AAP criticises govt approach

Srinagar, Jan 1: Aam Aadmi Party’s Kashmir province incharge, Dr Ghulam Mustafa today criticised government’s approach towards plight of Jal Shakti Department workers.
In a statement he alleged that the approach is putting life of workers in jeopardy as strike of worker continues for months.
He said that Jal Shakti Department is a department of essential services as it deals with water requirements of people and proper functioning of department is always important.
He said that in Jammu and Kashmir, workers of Jal Shakti Department are on protest for months and demanding redressal of their grievances but government is looking other way paying no concern towards plight of workers.
Dr Ghulam said that the sad state of affairs is not only that employees are on protest since long but it is due to Government’s silence towards the issue and Government is not even bothering to talk to workers and to end the deadlock.
He further said that all the demands being put forth by workers of department are genuine in nature as they are demanding a basic honoured life as an employee but Jammu and Kashmir Government has failed to ensure this.
“There is nothing wrong if a Government employee demands proper salary schedule, a proper job policy, regularisation from contractual services and a dignified life,” Aam Aadmi Party leader said.
He mentioned about protests of other Government employees also and said that employees of many other Government departments are also on protest but Government is completely silent towards the issue create a social mess.
Dr Ghulam also reiterated the commitment of Aam Aadmi Party towards welfare of Government employees and said that Aam Aadmi Party Government in Delhi and Punjab has taken all possible steps for welfare of employees.
“We are committed for welfare of employees and we have always highlighted the grievances of employees in Jammu and Kashmir and we will remain doing so but unfortunate part of story is Government’s silence,” he said.