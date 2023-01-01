AAP criticises govt approach

He said that in Jammu and Kashmir, workers of Jal Shakti Department are on protest for months and demanding redressal of their grievances but government is looking other way paying no concern towards plight of workers.

Dr Ghulam said that the sad state of affairs is not only that employees are on protest since long but it is due to Government’s silence towards the issue and Government is not even bothering to talk to workers and to end the deadlock.

He further said that all the demands being put forth by workers of department are genuine in nature as they are demanding a basic honoured life as an employee but Jammu and Kashmir Government has failed to ensure this.