AAP demands security cover to its leaders

Srinagar, Jan 2: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today terming the incident of damaging the board installed outside its office in Kashmir as an unfortunate incident.
In a statement, Youth President of AAP in Central Kashmir, Jibran Dar said that Jammu and Kashmir Government is completely silent over repeated calls for providing security to Aam Aadmi Party cadre and government itself will be responsible for any incident if happens in future.
Dar mentioned about the incident in which a banner having photograph of Arvind Kejriwal installed outside Party office in Kashmir has been torn by unidentified elements.
He said that Arvind Kejriwal is a mark of dignity, honour and a man with true leadership skills and torning his poster directly means that it is an attack on the democratic setup of India.
Dar said that Aam Aadmi Party is the only ray of hope for people in Jammu and Kashmir and everyone here has decided to vote for party in next Assembly elections so that a pro people government can come to office.