AAP expresses concern over hike in power tariff

"J&K is rich in terms of electricity generation to such an extent that there should not be any problem in electricity transmission in the region but things are contrary due to poor management of successive governments." said Dr Nasir.

He added that the poor state of affairs in terms of power sector in Jammu and Kashmir are to such an extent that unscheduled curtailment is biggest nuisance following by low voltage, voltage fluctuations whereas many areas in Jammu and Kashmir have recently been electrified and no one can rule out that some localities could still be there which are yet to be electrified.