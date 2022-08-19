AAP for one time regularisation of all daily wagers

Jammu, Aug 19 : Aam Admi Party (AAP) has demanded a one time regularisation of all daily wagers in Jammu and Kashmir. The demand was made during a press conference in Jammu.
DDC member and senior party leader TS Tony interacted with the media persons. " Daily wagers of all the Government departments in Jammu and Kashmir have been pushed into a state of helplessness by the government," Tony said adding that they were promised redressal of all their grievances and a process for fast-track regularisation was also started which however fell flat like every other promise.