AAP holds protest against ‘growing corruption’

Srinagar, Dec 9: In order to pitch voice against growing corruption in Jammu and Kashmir and attempts to shield black sheeps, AamAadmi Party on Friday held a protest demonstration infront of Divisional Commissioner office, a press note said.
The protesters led by DDC member and senior AAP leader TS Tony. The protesters demanded for a CBI probe into alleged misconduct and misuse of official position by TehsildarBahu who was arrested by anti corruption bureau but the department allegedly has surprisingly submitted a new affidavit in the court.
Addressing the media persons during this protest, AamAadmi Party leader TS Tony said that corruption is one of the biggest nuisance in the society as it weakens the entire system and some black sheeps involved in corruption create a situation in which a common man loses faith on system.