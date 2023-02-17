AAP leaders observe ‘hunger strike’

Srinagar, Feb 17: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Jammu and Kashmir is holding series of protests, a press note said.
The press note added that the demonstrations are against anti encroachment drive of government Er Nazir Ahmed Yatoo is also on indefinite hunger strike against this drive. They said that despite assurance, notices are being served to poor people who are living a life in fear.
