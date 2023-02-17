Kashmir

AAP leaders observe ‘hunger strike’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Jammu and Kashmir is holding series of protests
Er Nazir Ahmed Yatoo is on indefinite hunger strike against encroachment drive
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Feb 17: Aam Aadmi Party  (AAP) in Jammu and Kashmir is holding series of protests, a press note said.

The press note added that the demonstrations are against anti encroachment drive of government Er Nazir Ahmed Yatoo is also on indefinite hunger strike against this drive. They said that despite assurance, notices are being served to poor people who are living a life in fear.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Kashmir Province Vice President, Er Nazir Ahmed Yatoo is on an indefinite hunger strike against this demolition drive.

