AAP protests against Pak

Srinagar, Sep 7: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday held a protest demonstration against Pakistan for resorting to ceasefire violation on International Border in Arnia sector of Jammu.
According to a press note, they asked the Government of India to take tough stand against Pakistan with clear warning of serious consequences if any such mischief is committed again. The protesters assembled in Arnia town near IB in Jammu district and raised slogans against Pakistan for attempts to disturb peaceful situation.