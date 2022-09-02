AAP questions silence on agitation of Jal Shakti daily wagers

Srinagar, Sep 2: Questioning silence of BJP and administration towards ongoing agitation of daily wagers of Jal Shakti department, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said that ruling platform is itself creating a situation of chaos and unrest. People on ground are left in a tight spot due to closure of Water Supply Schemes.
In a statement, the party mentioned the agitation of daily wagers. Aam Aadmi Party said that from last more than two months the daily wagers, need base workers and land donors in Jal Shakti Department are on protest across Jammu and Kashmir and these workers are also raising their genuine demands that include release of pending wages, regularisitation which were promised by government.