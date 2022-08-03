AAP seeks probe in J&K Football Association scam

Srinagar: Raising serious concern over scam after scam that are taking place in Jammu and Kashmir causing open loot of public exchequer, Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday called for indepth and fair probe in scam of Jammu and Kashmir Football Association which is also known as 'Biryani Scam'.

A press conference was organised by AAP in Kashmir which was addressed by AAP leader Dr. Nasir Nawab in which serious concern was raised towards J&K Football Association scam which is another unique scam in itself as Biryani to the value of over forty five lakh rupees has been served while a hefty amount has been issued for non existing firm for Xerox of papers.