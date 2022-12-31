AAP takes out rally in Jammu

The aim of organising this cremation rally (Shav Yatra) was to highlight how the democratic rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir have been murdered and assembly elections are being delayed as BJP wants to continue its proxy rule in the form of bureaucratic setup headed by LG administration. This cremation rally (Shav Yatra) of democracy was led by Chairman of Aam Aadmi Party’s state coordination committee and former minister, Harsh Dev Singh who was accompanied by several senior party leaders and workers and it was taken out in front of ECI’s Jammu office, the press note added.