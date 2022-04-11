AAP told to vacate rented office

Jammu, April 11: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been asked to vacate its rented office building at Gandhinagar in Jammu.
The AAP office has been established in a rented accommodation at Green Belt Park area in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu district. However, the party’s office has been told to by the owner to vacate the rented building area. “We had an agreement of 11 months and we still have two months pending as per the rent agreement in Green Belt Park, Gandhi Nagar,” AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar Rao told Greater Kashmir.