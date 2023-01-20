AAP welcomes LG's intervention

Srinagar, Jan 20: Member of media coordination committee of Aam Aadmi Party and senior party leader Prof Farooq Ahmed Aga on Friday welcomed the intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in issue of new land order and said that his statement is a big respite for poor masses in Jammu and Kashmir and it shows positive opposition approach of Aam Aadmi Party.
In his statement, Prof Aga said that new land order in Jammu and Kashmir has created social disturbance in society and especially the poor people are suffering badly amid fear that their land will be snatched.
"Aam Aadmi Party stood up against this dictatorial order and held protests and organised a series of press conferences forcing government to introspect on this order," Prof. Aga said.
He said that a protest was held at Jammu infront of BJP office on Wednesday while over half a dozen press conferences have been held in Jammu and Kashmir by Aam Aadmi Party since this dictatorial order was issued. "We resisted this order in a peaceful but strong manner and succeeded in forcing government to introspect providing a big relief to the poor people of Jammu and Kashmir," said Prof Aga.
He welcomed the statement issued by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha regarding this new order in which he has mentioned that there will no harm to poor families but influential people will not be spared.