AB-PMJAY SEHAT Scheme | SHA rolls out campaign to achieve 100% saturation by August end

Recently a special initiative was launched for women and their families associated with JKRLM to provide them free treatment.

To provide much needed relief to the people of J&K, the SEHAT Scheme was launched in convergence with AB-PMJAY by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT Scheme in Jammu and Kashmir provides health insurance cover of Rs five lakh per family per year to all the residents at empaneled hospitals. The scheme covers up to three days of pre-hospitalization and 15 days of post-hospitalization expenses including diagnostics and medicines.

Under the initiative of ‘Gaon Gaon Ayushman, State Health Agency (SHA) has also started’ to reach out to even last mile villages which remain cut from the rest of the world due to adverse weather conditions so as to percolate the benefits of the scheme down to every beneficiary. Notably, to ensure hassle-free registration of all eligible beneficiaries under the scheme, the State Health Agency (SHA) has set up a network of more than 8000 Common Service Centres (CSCs) in Jammu and Kashmir. The VLE Centres are also being stationed in villages for ensuring 100 percent registration and awareness activities at the grassroots level in association with PRI representatives and ASHA workers.