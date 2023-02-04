Abducted Kashmiri businessman rescued from Punjab

"The call was received from a Kashmir-based number and on initial enquiry, it was revealed that two Kashmiris have abducted one man from Hare Rama Travels in the area. The CCTV footage near the travel agency was analysed and it was revealed that the accused abducted Sayad Tarikh in a taxi," said the DCP.



"A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code was registered and after scanning CCTV footages, it was found that the taxi- swift dzire -- is going towards Kashmir through G.T. Karnal Road. The police teams tasked with investigation immediately chased and a W.T. message was also flashed subsequently to police of Haryana and Punjab," said the DCP.



The taxi was intercepted at Phagwara, with the help of Punjab Police and the victim was safely rescued from the clutches of the accused.



During interrogation, it was revealed that both the victim and the accused are business partners and there is a monetary dispute of Rs 55 lakh between them.