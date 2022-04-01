Abdul Ahad Azad was symbol of 'Purana' Kashmir: Renzushah

Chadoora, Apr 1: Khwaja Farooq Renzushah was the chief cuest at an intellectual and literary conference at Degree College Chadoora on Hazrat Abdul Ahad Azad.
According to a press note, the conference was organised by Azad Cultural Forum Chadoora . Renzushah said Abdul Ahad Azad was symbol of Purana Kashmir.
“It was during Jehangir’s time that Chadoora was the focal point of intellectual and literary activities,”he said.
He added that Abdul Ahad Azad was distinguished intellectual. He congratulated Azad Cultural Forum for their contribution in field of poetry and literature.