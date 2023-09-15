Abdul Kabir Dar nominated as panel member for service records’ verification

“In reference to Government Order No 863-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated July 17, 2023, Dr Abdul Kabir Dar, Secretary (Technical), ARI and Trainings Department is hereby nominated as a member of the Committee in respect of ARI and Trainings Department for verification of Service Records of the employees registered on JKHRMS,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary.

On July 17, the government had constituted a five-member panel for “scrutinizing or verification of service records of the employees registered on JKHRMS, whose initial appointment orders are not available.”