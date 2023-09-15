Abdul Kabir Dar nominated as panel member for service records’ verification

Jammu, Sep 15: The government has nominated Secretary (Technical), ARI and Trainings Department Abdul Kabir Dar as a member of the Committee for verification of service records of the employees registered on J&K Human Resource Management System (JKHRMS).
“In reference to Government Order No 863-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated July 17, 2023, Dr Abdul Kabir Dar, Secretary (Technical), ARI and Trainings Department is hereby nominated as a member of the Committee in respect of ARI and Trainings Department for verification of Service Records of the employees registered on JKHRMS,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary.
On July 17, the government had constituted a five-member panel for “scrutinizing or verification of service records of the employees registered on JKHRMS, whose initial appointment orders are not available.”
As per the order, with the Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department as its chairman, the Committee had to comprise Director General, Accounts and Treasuries, Finance Department and a representative each of General Administration Department; ARI and Trainings Department and Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs (not below the rank of Additional Secretary in each case) as its members.