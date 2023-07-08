Abdul Majeed elected Chairman MC Handwara

Kupwara, July 8: Abdul Majeed was Saturday elected as the new chairman of Municipal Committee (MC) Handwara after winning by a margin of one vote.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Handwara Nazir Ahmad said that two candidates had filed their nominations for the post of chairman including former chairman Masroor Ahmad Banday and Abdul Majeed.
"Abdul Majeed bagged seven votes while Masroor Banday got six out of the total 13 votes and by this way Pandit was elected Chairman MC Handwara by a margin of one vote," he said.