Abdul Rashid Malik appointed as Senior Advocate General in Srinagar wing of J&K High Court

“Sanction is hereby accorded to appointment of Mr Abdul Rashid Malik, Ex-District and Sessions Judge as Senior Additional Advocate General in the Srinagar wing of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” read a government order.

“The above said appointment shall be:-

i. governed by the terms and conditions as envisaged in Government Order No. 1906-LD(A)) of 2015 dated 22- 06-2015, Government Order No 2327-LD(A) of 2017 dated 16-06-2017, Government Order No 2328-LD(A) of 2017 dated 16-06-2017 and Government Order No 3378-LD(A) of 2019 dated 16-09-2019 and other orders in this behalf, i. for a period of one year which shall be extended subject to satisfactory performance of the Advocate; and

ii. shall be subject to orders passed in WP(C) PIL No 6 of 2021, titled Sushil Chandel Vs Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and others.”

“In terms of Administrative Council Decision No. 35/4/2021 dated 10-03-2021 read with Government Order No. 1678-JK(LD) of 2021 dated 24-03-2021, the Law Officer shall submit the information of cases on daily basis through Director Litigation Kashmir and fortnightly to the Department of Law Justice and P.A. on a devised proforma GC-I and GC-II and shall also furnish weekly/Department wise advance list of cases on each Friday or Saturday as the case may be on a devised proforma GC-IlI.”