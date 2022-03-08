Abdullahs greet people on anniversaries of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS),Hazrat Imam Abu Hanifa (RA)

Srinagar, Mar 8: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Tuesday greeted people on the birth anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and passing away anniversary of Hazrat Imam Abu Hanifa (RA).
A statement of NC issued here said that the duo prayed that the auspicious occasion augurs well for the region in terms of peace and prosperity.
Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, NasirAslamWaniaqnd others also felicitated people on the auspicious occasion and prayed for lasting peace, prosperity, and communal harmony in J&K and Ladakh.