Abdullahs, Muftis exploited J&K people for decades under garb of Article 370: Chugh

Srinagar, Aug 03: BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court is the guardian of the rights of individuals and weaker sections of the society who were deprived of their rights before abrogation of Article 370. In a statement, Chugh said that people have realised how Abdullahs and Muftis kept them in the dark all these years and allegedly played to the tunes of Pakistan ISI to deprive people of development and progress.

"They are just doing politics. What they mean by justice. Did they forget women of J&K were sufferers, while tribal population including Paharis, Valmakis, SCs, STs and West Pakistan refugees were deprived of their rights," he said in the statement.

He said that they have been misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir by their slogan of justice. “The Article 370 has been the biggest hindrance in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the weaker sections,” he said.