Abhay Aima passes away in Mumbai

Srinagar, Apr 27: Noted banker, Abhay Aima, 63, passed away at his flat in Bandra, Mumbai on Saturday.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, his friend and former finance minister Haseeb Drabu said that Aima was living on his own at his flat in Bandra, Mumbai where he had breathed last at 4 pm on Saturday.

After coming to know about the death of Aima, Drabu took to the microblogging site X to announce the news of the passing away of his friend.

“Aima Saeba, not done! Childhood friend and chief protagonist in bedtime stories narrated to my son leaves me shattered. And alone. Five decades of association in Srinagar & Mumbai ends in a minute. Not fair. Abhay Aima, April 17th, 1961-April 27th, 2024. RIP.”

Aima had a four-decade experience of working as a banker and with Fintech companies.

Aima worked with Spice Money as Advisory Board Member.

In the past, he had also been associated with HDFC Bank as Country Head overseeing the businesses of Private Banking, Retail Liabilities, Premium Banking Services, Digital Banking, ATMs and International Business.

A pass out of the National Defence Academy and elementary flying school – Bidar, Aima had begun his professional career outside the Air Force in sales before settling into a banking career at Citibank.

He then moved on to HDFC Bank and became a member of the core promoter group.

Abhay had also turned around the Global Consumer business at HDFC Bank and had run large teams out of India, the Middle East, Kenya and Hong Kong.

Aima brought some new insights and critical thinking to the table and engaged in stimulating, high-quality developments towards bettering the banking and financial services to rural India.

Another friend of Aima and noted Kashmiri chef, Sanjay Raina also took to X and posted: “50 years of togetherness, all gone in a second. Short of words and expression. Feel plain numbness, can’t see you go brother. How could you do this? Rest in peace my friend. Till we meet again on the other side, my brother, my friend. #AbhayAima.”