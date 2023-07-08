Abolished costly Darbar move practice soon after taking over as LG J&K: Manoj Sinha

The LG said that today almost 400 government services are in online mode under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA). “All services are in auto-escalation mode. If an official fails to provide a birth certificate within 15 days, the matter will automatically reach to his higher ups and action may be initiated which includes fine also,” he said.

LG Sinha said that Srinagar is jam-packed with tourists and he is getting calls about availability of rooms almost every day. “Last year, 1.88 Crore tourists visited J&K and this year the number is expected to increase further,” he said. “The hotel infrastructure will come up at district level too besides at the tourist resorts of the UT.”

He said before 2020, 9000 developmental projects were completed in a year, and this year the administration is about to complete 93000 developmental projects. “The funding cost is almost the same and there is not a major difference,” the LG said.

About the G-20 Tourism Working group meeting in Srinagar held on May 22 to May 25, the LG said the event is much talked about across the globe even though similar meetings were held in various parts of the country. “The successful G-20 meet wasn’t possible in Srinagar without the support of locals,” he said—(KNO)