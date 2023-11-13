Absence of street lights irks Hajin residents

Bandipora, Nov 13: Residents of Hajin town in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district have raised safety concerns over the lack of streetlights on the inner roads.

The residents said they are annoyed due to the absence of streetlights as it makes it difficult and unsafe for them to walk or drive on these roads, especially at night.

Bilal Ahmad Parray, a resident, said that the road from Khos Mohalla to Bon Mohalla remains pitch dark when night approaches because of the lack of street lights.

He said that this creates hurdles for pedestrians and motorists alike. Besides this several other streets are without lights, villagers said.

“It is concerning for children and women to walk on these roads without any light. Residents have to often use mobile phone torches, which is not very convenient,” he said.

The residents also said that prayer-going people at night and early morning are facing difficulties due to the lack of street lights.

They said that they and other residents have to walk in the dark for long distances, which is not safe or comfortable.

Another issue faced by the residents is the presence of stray dogs on these roads.

They said that these dogs roam freely in the absence of lights and pose a threat of getting dog bites to people travelling in the late and early hours of the day.

The residents requested the Municipal Committee Hajin to install street lights as soon as possible.

Firdous Ahmad, Executive Officer of MC Hajin, said that he is aware of the issue and assured that streetlights will be installed in these areas soon.

“We have noted the concerns of the residents and will be installing street lights soon in the areas to ensure the safety of the people,” he assured.