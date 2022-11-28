Ganderbal admin withholds salary of agri extension officers in Kangan

Ganderbal, Nov 28: The district administration Ganderbal ordered that the salary of all Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs) and Agriculture Extension Assistants (AEAs) of sub division, Kangan shall be withheld till the targets under PM Kissan are achieved in full up to 30th November, 2022.

The order, according to an official spokesperson, was issued after the Additional District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani was directed by the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal to conduct joint meeting of Agriculture and Revenue Department for better coordination and early completion of work related to PM Kissan in Kangan Subdivision on November 26, 2022 and all concerned were informed well in advance for scheduled meeting.