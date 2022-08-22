AC approves adoption of revised Compassionate appointment Rules (SRO-43)

Further, under the new scheme, the number of vacancies and the merit list of the eligible candidates will be prepared annually and eligible candidates will be considered purely on the basis of merit obtained with regard to a point-based merit system on quarterly basis. Both the list of vacancies merit list of candidates will be put out in the public domain to make the process fully transparent and accountable.

The appointment on compassionate grounds will be made for the Multi Tasking Staff or equivalent or lowest non-Gazetted cadre posts in the Department. However, if an applicant is a Graduate or has higher qualification, there are provisions to allow discretion for considering appointment in the non-gazetted cadre.

However, the compassionate appointment cases still pending disposal in GAD under the existing SRO 43 for various reasons including relaxation of rules and identification of post in other department; will be dealt with in accordance with with SRO 43 of 1994, as amended from time to time.

Furthermore, the new scheme also provides for extending support to the dependants under various self employment/Government sponsored employment generating schemes for obtaining credit as per the laid down norms for setting up a manufacturing unit or a trading venture. The new scheme will put an end to the uncertainty that plagued the erstwhile Compassionate Appointment Rules due to which cases lingered on for years together. The new scheme is expected to provide immediate succour to NOKs of employees who die in harness.