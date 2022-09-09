AC approves engagement of project implementing agency for RDSS works in J&K

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council (AC) authorized both the DISCOMs i.e JPDCL & KPDCL to execute smart metering works under Totex model and loss reduction works, sanctioned under RDSS by engaging the central public sector enterprise - RECPDCL/PGCIL as the project implementing agency.