AC approves revamping of Transport Nagar in Parimpora

Srinagar, May 22: The J&K Administrative Council (AC) which met here today under Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha approved Upgradation/Revamping of Transport Nagar, Parimpora(Srinagar) at an estimated cost of Rs. 31.58 Crore.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Dr.Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.