Academic calendar being devised for timely examinations: CUK VC

Ganderbal, May 3: The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) is devising an academic calendar to ensure timely examinations.
This was stated by CUK Vice Chancellor, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath Wednesday as he conducted a detailed interaction with the Class Representatives of all the departments at the varsity’s Green Campus here.
Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Dean School of Education, Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, Finance Officer, and Dean Students Welfare, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, senior functionaries of the university were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, said the university administration is seized of all the issues and problems confronted by the students, undergoing studies in multiple campuses of the university and is taking all possible measures and steps to provide the requisite facilities for their comfortable academic tenure.
“The university is devising an academic calendar which will be strictly adhered to by all the teaching departments to ensure that the teaching-learning process and examinations are conducted within the stipulated time frame,” he said, adding the completion of the degree by the students within the stipulated period is the priority of the university. CUK
VC said the university is making strenuous efforts to shift all the teaching departments to the designated Tulmulla campus and work on the permanent structure is going on in full swing. Prof Ravinder Nath, said the NEP-2020 is being implemented in letter and spirit and the university will ensure the implementation of all the student-friendly measures. He passed on-the-spot directions to the administration to redress the grievances of the students and asked them to keep the university abreast about the issues confronting them by sharing the same in the complaint boxes available on all the campuses.
He said the safety and security of the students was of paramount importance for the university. He asked the students to flag the issues along with the possible solutions for the same.