Academic calendar being devised for timely examinations: CUK VC

“The university is devising an academic calendar which will be strictly adhered to by all the teaching departments to ensure that the teaching-learning process and examinations are conducted within the stipulated time frame,” he said, adding the completion of the degree by the students within the stipulated period is the priority of the university. CUK

VC said the university is making strenuous efforts to shift all the teaching departments to the designated Tulmulla campus and work on the permanent structure is going on in full swing. Prof Ravinder Nath, said the NEP-2020 is being implemented in letter and spirit and the university will ensure the implementation of all the student-friendly measures. He passed on-the-spot directions to the administration to redress the grievances of the students and asked them to keep the university abreast about the issues confronting them by sharing the same in the complaint boxes available on all the campuses.