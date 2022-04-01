ACB arrests Assistant Engineer in Pahalgam

Srinagar, Apr 1: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an Assistant Engineer of Rural Development Department, Block Pahalgam, Anantnag for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5,000 for processing the bills of Rs 98,776
According to a press note, Anti Corruption Bureau received a complainant alleging that Shakeel Ahmad Dar, Assistant Engineer, Rural Development Department, Block Pahalgam, Anantnag is demanding bribe of Rs 5,000 from complainant for processing the pending bill of Rs98,776. The complainants alleged that he is contractor by profession and he has done the work under MGNAREGA scheme titled as “ R/Wall Nazir Merisi to Qasim bokad via Gh Rasool bokad at Gowass” amount of work Rs 98,776, but the Engineer is demanding Rs 5,000 from him as bribe .
On receipt of the complaint, Case FIR No. 05/2022 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered in PS ACB Anantnag and investigation taken up. During the course of investigation a trap team constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught red handed Shakeel Ahmad Dar, Assistant Engineer, Rural Development Department, Block Pahalgam, Anantnag while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5,000 from complainant.