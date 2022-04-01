ACB arrests Assistant Engineer in Pahalgam

According to a press note, Anti Corruption Bureau received a complainant alleging that Shakeel Ahmad Dar, Assistant Engineer, Rural Development Department, Block Pahalgam, Anantnag is demanding bribe of Rs 5,000 from complainant for processing the pending bill of Rs98,776. The complainants alleged that he is contractor by profession and he has done the work under MGNAREGA scheme titled as “ R/Wall Nazir Merisi to Qasim bokad via Gh Rasool bokad at Gowass” amount of work Rs 98,776, but the Engineer is demanding Rs 5,000 from him as bribe .