ACB arrests clerk for accepting bribe of Rs 2000

It said that the complainant alleged that land measuring 1 kanal falling under survey No 193, 192, 214, 264 Intikal No 191, Khewat No 38 situated at Daslipora Pattan, Baramulla was his ancestral property and it had been grabbed by the Khatija (sister of father) of Guroo Bazar Srinagar. The statement said that for settlement of the issue, the complainant on many occasions approached revenue authorities of tehsil Singhpora but they kept on delaying the matter.