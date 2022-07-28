Kashmir

ACB arrests field supervisor for accepting bribe

GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped and arrested Manzoor Ahmad, field supervisor, JK SC, ST & OBC Development Corporation, Baramulla for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 17,000

According to a press note, Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint against one Manzoor Ahmad, Field Supervisor posted in the office of JK SC, ST & OBC Development Corporation, Baramulla for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 15,000 and demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 from complainant for processing his loan case.

