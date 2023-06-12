ACB arrests forester for accepting bribe in Gurez

Bandipora, June 12: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a forester 'red-handed' while demanding and accepting a bribe in the Budugam Tulail area of Gurez valley in Bandipora district.

Quoting a top ACB official, GNS reported that Mohd Sultan Bhat, the Incharge Block Forester of Budugam Tulail and son of Ab Jabbar Bhat from Ayatmulla Bandipora, was arrested after being caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractor.

He said, the contractor was involved in executing work in the remote area of Bandipora district under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme of the Government of India. The contractor had been facing obstacles due to the lack of forest clearance. The JJM scheme aims to provide safe and sufficient drinking water to rural households across India by 2024 and is currently being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir as well.