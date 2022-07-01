ACB arrests Naib Tehsildar for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

He said that the Fard was prepared as the complainant had received a soft copy through WhatsApp from Chiku Gupta, the buyer of the land as the soft copy of the Fard was sent to Chiku by the tout Raman Gupta. The spokesman said that the original copy of the Fard, which was stated to be retained by the Naib Tehsildar Ashok Sharma, was not being provided to the complainant as the Naib Tehsildar Ashok Sharma was demanding the bribe money of Rs 25 lakh.

He said that the Naib Tehsildar demanded to pay the amount of bribe in parts, though he would provide Fard only after getting the full amount of Rs 25 lakh. The spokesman said that the complainant alleged that he had been asked by the Naib Tehsildar to bring at least Rs 1.50 lakh.