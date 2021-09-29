ACB arrests Patwari for accepting bribe

A statement of the ACB issued here said that PatwaraiHalqaDurooSopore, Baramulla, Ghulam Mustafa Lone was arrested while accepting bribe for issuance of documents pertaining to inheritance after it received a complaint through ACB helpline alleging that he was demanding illegal gratification for issuance of documents pertaining to the transfer of ancestral land.

The complainant alleged that the Patwari was approached by the complainant and his brothers and sisters umpteen times for documents pertaining to inheritance but he demanded Rs 15000 for issuance of these documents.

It said that after negotiating, the Patwari settled for Rs 5000 as illegal gratification.

The statement said that on the receipt of the complaint, Case FIR No 10/2021 was registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla under Section 7 PC Act 1988.