ACB arrests Patwari for demanding bribe

As the complainant was not interested in paying bribe under these circumstances, he approached ACB and filed a written complaint against patwari for demanding bribe and requested for legal action . Accordingly on receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted by the ACB. The verification conducted reveal that the revenue team including patwari Hashim Amin Malik has taken away the equipments, construction material from the complainant under construction site and patwari concerned is now demanding bribe from complainant for allowing construction and releasing the material/equipments seized and has directed complainant to come with bribe money on Monday.

The press release said that on the basis of the findings and recommendation of the Verifying Officer as Prima facie offences U/s 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 were made out against accused Public servant Hashim Amin, Patwari Halqa Bohipora, District Kupwara for demanding bribe from complainant for allowing him to construct shops on his private land and release of his equipment/material seized. Accordingly a Case FIR No. 11/2023 was registered in Police Station ACB Baramulla U/s 7 of the PC Act 1988 and the investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigations the accused patwari was arrested on spot while demanding bribe of Rs 30,000 from complainant and accepting same through his tout and his close accomplice Bashir Ahmad Mir resident of Mughal Pora (Ex-Lumberdar), who is evading arrest. Searches are also conducted in the residential house of the accused patwari, the press release added.